Owner of Cody’s releases statement on recent shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The owner and operator of a Jackson bar where a recent shooting left one person dead and injured four others has released a statement about the incident.

A shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 20 at Cody’s Saloon & Dance Hall left a man dead and four other people injured.

Braxton Watkins, 20, was killed in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Cody’s owner and operator Terry Johnson released the following statement Thursday:

“First and foremost, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of Braxton Watkins, and to all those who were affected by the senseless violence that took place. The events that took place in, and around, Cody’s were not reflective of the guiding principles that our business was built upon. We will work closely with the City of Jackson, the Jackson Police Department, and other outside agencies, to strategically evaluate our business policies and procedures as we look towards the future. The safety, security and well-being of our customers and community is the prime focus of our evaluation. We want Cody’s to be reflective of the very core principles and beliefs that so many Jacksonians live by, and that is, a good place to live, work, and raise a family. Jackson is home, and Cody’s is more than just another bar or night club, it’s a part of the community, it’s a part of Jackson.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).