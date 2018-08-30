Pop-Up T’storms Possible Again on Friday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, August 30th

Not quite as hot in West Tennessee today, but there’s been less rain covering the viewing area than we had yesterday. Cloudy skies have kept highs to the 80s in some spots which will make for a cooler evening but there’s a slight chance for rain through and beyond the daylight hours.

TONIGHT

We’ll continue the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least midnight tonight with heavy rain possible in some of the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 60s here by Friday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning in the worst of the storms but the risk for severe weather remains low. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early on during the high school football games tomorrow evening. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com