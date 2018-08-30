Scattered Showers And Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start our morning off in the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a mix of sun and clouds this morning. I do think we’ll see overall more cloud cover today than yesterday. That will ultimately help keep the temperatures out of the 90s today. A weak frontal boundary will slowly slide south across West Tennessee today, it will help to reinforce the cloud cover and focus scattered showers and storms later this afternoon. Particularly south of I-40 today where greater instability will exist. However, like yesterday, the lack of deep-layer shear will tend to keep storm rather disorganized. Main threats today will be with locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning in stronger storms.

