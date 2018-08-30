Star Center prepares for its annual “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Star Center will soon be hosting its third annual “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser.

The event will be held at Jackson Fairgrounds Park on October 18.

One of our very own stars will be competing this year. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ariana Alexa will take the stage with her partner, Ray Washington.

Proceeds from this event go to the Star Center to help them, help others.

Plus, all guests at the event can vote on the winners, just $1 per vote.

The winning dance partners will receive the mirror ball trophy.