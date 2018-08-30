SWTDD hosts annual dinner and awards ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Southwest Tennessee Development District hosted their annual dinner and awards ceremony, Thursday evening.

It was held a Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

The district serves eight counties and promotes the renewal and revitalization of rural and urban communities. Leaders said the event is all thanks to community support.

“We thank our partners for their support we recognize our employees plus we recognize special projects that have improve the lives of our citizens,” said Joe Barker, executive director of the Southwest Tennessee Development District.

Barker recognized and awarded, the Small Business of the Year, Project of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.