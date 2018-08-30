Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office cracks down on meth

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s office is cracking down on drugs.

“We deal more with meth than anything else,” Chief Deputy Mark Black with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office is hard at work getting it off the streets.

“A big percentage of all of your crimes will lead back to meth,” Black said. “If you dig deep enough, the burglaries, the assaults, everything seems to lead right back to methamphetamine.”

Within just the past week they have arrested five people — James Hall, Taja Allen, Brianna O’Callaghan, Sabrina Ricketts and Matthew King — on meth-related charges.

Since the start of 2018, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office says they have made 130 arrests on drug charges.

Black says they are always working to keep their deputies safe when it comes to interacting with people who use meth.

“We’re constantly incorporating dealing with meth in our training, firearms training, investigative training, everything, we add that into,” Black said.

Deputies say they see the drug in many forms and are trying to stay one step ahead of people bringing it into Weakley County.

“Now, most of the meth that comes in here comes in the county from other regions of the county, so it evolves all the time. We’re trying to play catch-up all the time to stay ahead of it,” Black said.

There are three investigators at the sheriff’s office who are dedicated to finding the drugs and getting them off the streets.

If you suspect drug activity in Weakley County, call the sheriff’s office at (731) 364-5454.