Woman arrested at Chester County school

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers arrested a parent Thursday morning at a school in Chester County, according to Henderson police. Another mom recorded part of the incident on camera.

Police made an arrest Thursday at East Chester Elementary School in Henderson. Princess McClellan grabbed her cell phone and started recording.

“He grabbed her by her shoulder so hard, and she was like ‘let me go,'” she said.

Chester County Director of Schools Troy Kilzer said someone came to school making threats regarding school staff.

“She came in a school saying the f-word,” a person on the video said. “We have children around.”

Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe confirmed they arrested a woman and said the incident is still under investigation.

“We’re still looking into everything that happened and we’re going to follow up on it and try to see what exactly went down out there,” he said.

The video shows the woman and police step into another room. More officers followed.

We do not have video that shows what happened before police arrived. “The lady had a scream that was so terrifying, that scared me,” McClellan said.

McClellan said she does not agree with how the situation was handled. “They came in. It was aggressive, and the way that he grabbed that lady was dead wrong,” she said.

Crowe said no one got hurt. “This was an isolated event,” he said. “We don’t have any reason to believe that anyone is in danger at the schools.”

Police did not release the name of the woman they arrested or her charges.

We also do not know what took place between the woman and school staff before the recording started.