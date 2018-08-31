Betty Thomas

Funeral services for Ms. Betty Thomas will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Thomas, age 80, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Gibson County, TN to the late Jody and Edna Walters.

Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Thomas; sister, Rebecca Walters; brothers, John Walters, Lloyd Walters; step-sons, Randall Thomas, Kenneth Thomas; step-daughter, Susan Byrum.

She is survived by her daughters, Becky Thomas, Mary Christine Reeves; step-son, Jimmy Bear Thomas; brother, Bill Walters; sisters, Rosia Rushing, Bonnie Harrington, Martha Ward, Sondra Houston, Sue Burk; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve will be: Jacob Kail, Jason Lee Kail, Jason Russell Kail, Brian Turner, Randy Smith.

​Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 5 until 8 p.m. andon Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.reploglelawrence.com.