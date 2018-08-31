Demonstrators protest outside Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Protesters say they want answers after the death of World Wresting Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler, known as “Grand Master Sexay” in the ring.

“We want justice for Brian. We want a full investigation. We want a fair investigation,” organizer Amelia Carlson said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate Lawler’s death in July. The TBI says the investigation into Lawler’s death is still ongoing.

Lawler, the son of wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler, was in custody on charges of evading arrest, DUI third offense, and driving on a revoked license.

“There is too many unanswered questions. I do not believe that was a suicide in that jail,” protester Brenda Woods said.

The TBI says they are awaiting the results of an autopsy. In a statement released in July, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office said Lawler was placed in a cell by himself because of his notoriety. The sheriff’s office said they had no indication Lawler was suicidal.

In response to the protest, the sheriff’s department’s attorney advised the sheriff not to comment.

“So we are asking for a full-fledged investigation in Brian Christopher Lawler’s death so that, the family deserves closure,” Woods said.

Protesters say they also want body cameras on all correctional officers in the Hardeman County Jail. They say Friday’s protest was not the last one.

“This is just one of many. This is the first one, but we shall return,” Woods said.

The protesters plan to meet in front of the Hardeman County CJC every Friday for a month.