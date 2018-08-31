Expect a Hot and Humid Labor Day Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, August 31st

Stray showers and thunderstorms have been moving north-northwest across West Tennessee this afternoon, but nothing long-lasting to cause flash flooding like few areas had last night. Showers will gradually dissipate after sunset this evening, so that leaves the area with at least a slight chance for rain early on during area high school football games. Most should remain dry tonight, but be prepared just in case!

TONIGHT

Stray showers will linger early on in the evening but it’ll be a mostly dry night overall under skies that gradually get clearer. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s early Saturday morning.

Tomorrow will bring more of the same weather we’ve had today. Expect a dry morning followed by a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the later hours of the morning through early evening. Coverage will be limited again so most areas won’t get rain. Temperatures will, however, reach the lower 90s under sunny skies and could feel like the lower 100s at times.

There’s more heat ahead early next week with temperatures likely staying warm in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest Labor Day Weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

