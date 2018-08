Jackson Fire Chief retires after more than 30 years

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fire chief retires after more than 30 years on the job.

Jackson Fire Department Chief Max Stewart retires today after 36 years with the fire department.

Stewart was named chief in 2012.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist has named fire department veteran Darryl Samuels Sr. as the interim chief.

A permanent chief will be named by the next mayor, who will take office in July 2019.