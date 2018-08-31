James Thomas Ryal, Jr.

Jim graduated from “the old Dyer High School” in 1964. He received a degree from Union University in Jackson in 1967, before attending and graduating with a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from The University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville. He clerked and practiced law in Humboldt for almost 50 years.

Jim served in the National Guard. He has served in leadership capacity of many civic groups. He was currently Legal Council for Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Jim had served as an Elder in his church and enjoyed daily fellowship with many friends.