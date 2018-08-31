Labor Day weekend events in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Labor Day weekend is here, and there are a few events going on for those looking for something to do with family or friends.

Labor Day usually marks the unofficial end of summer, but there are still plenty of activities for the holiday weekend.

Saturday is the last day for the Gibson County Fair, so if you haven’t had the opportunity to attend, you still have one more day of food and fun rides.

This weekend will be one of the last home games for the Generals, so if you’re looking for events to do this Labor Day weekend, the Generals have your back.

“We’re back home right now for our last homestand of the season playing tonight through Monday, Labor Day,” Jackson Generals president Jason Compton said.

Compton says if you don’t have cookout plans, they’ll do the cooking for you.

“Monday, Labor Day, everybody’s off. We’d like to come out to the ballpark. Ticket prices on Monday are $16 for general admission tickets,” Compton said. “That includes all you can eat hot dogs, all you can eat hamburgers, all you can eat nachos, popcorn, Pepsi and ice cream.”

And in northwest Tennessee, the Soybean Festival returns to Martin. The festival opens Saturday on University Street.

And back in Jackson, the African Street Festival kicks off Saturday.

“We have plenty of food, vendors, merchandise vendors,” African Street Festival vendor coordinator Vanessa Rogers said. “Come by some African clothing.”

Rogers says events for the festival are scheduled to start as early as Friday night.

“We have opening ceremonies at 6:00. Our headliner will take the stage maybe around 10:00 tonight, so if it’s not too late, if you’re at a football game maybe, tonight, you know, we have the entertainment going on later tonight,” Rogers said.

So whether it’s catching a local sports game, fair or festival, this Labor Day weekend has options for everyone.

“It’s Labor Day weekend. We hope that the weather holds up for us, but we’re going to party anyway,” Rogers.

Also this weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies Regional Caravan tour will stop in Jackson Saturday. The caravan will be at West Jackson Baptist Church on Oil Well Road from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. before stopping at the Ballpark at Jackson at 5 p.m.