Max Walker

Reverend Max Walker (or Brother Max, as he was affectionately known) went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday night.

Reverend Walker was born in Gibson County, Tennessee on January 16, 1939 to the late James Thomas and Robbie Powell Walker. He graduated from Gibson High School where he was an outstanding basketball player, for which he was later inducted into the Gibson County Basketball Hall of Fame.

Brother Max was called to preach at the age of 14 and never wavered from that calling. He graduated from Union University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor for Lavinia Baptist Church before attending Seminary and at Bardwell Baptist in Kentucky and Newbern Baptist in Tennessee before spending the last 22 years of his full time ministry at First Baptist Church in Selmer, where he was named Pastor Emeritus in 2011. While at Newbern Brother Max wrote “Someone Is Knocking at Your Heart’s Door” which was used widely to win people to Christ.

Brother Max was active in the Tennessee Baptist Convention where he served as a Trustee and as a member of various committees. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Union University. After retiring Brother Max served as an interim pastor for several churches. He was an avid sportsman and golfer in his spare time.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Ann Thomas Walker of Jackson, TN; twin daughters Cherlyn Field (Brian) of Germantown, TN and Carolyn Ratliff (Eric) of Coppell, TX; four beloved grandsons: Seth and Garrett Ratliff and Brett and Cole Field; a sister-in-law, Sally Morse Smith (Mark); two nephews, Jim and Tom Morse; great-nieces Emma Kate and Lila Morse; great-nephew Christopher Morse; two step-sisters, Donna Counce (John) and Carol Dennis (Barry; and a host of pastor and spouse friends.

Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 1st at First Baptist Church in Selmer with Dr. John Adams officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Brother Max will lie in state at Gibson Baptist Church from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 1st with interment to follow in White Rose Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Selmer First Baptist Church Building Fund, Gibson Baptist Church, or the EDGE Program at Union University.