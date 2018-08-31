Mugshots : Madison County : 8/30/18 – 8/31/18

1/19 Johnathan Saltzman Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/19 Alanna Gaspard Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/19 Andrew Saltzman Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/19 Antonio Shepard Failure to appear



5/19 Beverly Gibson Simple domestic assault

6/19 Channen Farrow Schedule II drug violations

7/19 Charles Cawthon Simple domestic assault

8/19 Curtis Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/19 Dontavius Cole-Collins Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed

10/19 Famous Deberry Schedule VI drug violations

11/19 Farrah Currie Violation of order of protection

12/19 Justin Purdy Violation of community corrections, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/19 Kayla Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Loyd Foster Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

15/19 Martha Pittman Public intoxication

16/19 Ramon Gonzales Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/19 Raymond Dominquez Violation of probation

18/19 Richard Kincannon Violation of probation

19/19 Shamika Lewis Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/31/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.