Mugshots : Madison County : 8/30/18 – 8/31/18 August 31, 2018

Johnathan Saltzman Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Alanna Gaspard Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Andrew Saltzman Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Antonio Shepard Failure to appear

Beverly Gibson Simple domestic assault

Channen Farrow Schedule II drug violations

Charles Cawthon Simple domestic assault

Curtis Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Dontavius Cole-Collins Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed

Famous Deberry Schedule VI drug violations

Farrah Currie Violation of order of protection

Justin Purdy Violation of community corrections, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Kayla Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license

Loyd Foster Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Martha Pittman Public intoxication

Ramon Gonzales Driving on revoked/suspended license

Raymond Dominquez Violation of probation

Richard Kincannon Violation of probation

Shamika Lewis Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/31/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.