Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Julie Miller

HENDERSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is elementary school teacher Julie Miller.

Julie Miller teaches first grade at East Chester Elementary. Although she’s only been teaching full time for four years she’s had plenty of teaching experience.

“I’ve done substitute teaching and I also is in AmeriCorp Vista, a volunteering service to america,” said Miller. “And I was able to work with illiterate adults and under privileged children in after school programs and summer reading camps.”

She says teaching will always have its benefits.

“The pros of being a teacher is being a part of the future of so many people, to be able to positively effect another human beings life,” said Miller.

Miller will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in September, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.