Tennessee to halt Labor Day weekend highway lane closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is halting lane closures on interstates and state highways during the Labor Day Weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says lane closures will pause from noon on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Department Commissioner John Schroer says the state wants to ensure travelers get to their destinations quickly and safely during a busy travel time.

The department says workers will still be on site in many construction zones, so drivers should obey posted speed limits. Penalties for speeding in work zones with workers present increase from $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increases in insurance premiums.