Today Begins A Stretch Of 90s

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee! Clouds this morning will gradually give way to sunshine. Temperatures will respond accordingly as a ridge of high pressure aloft strengthens and maintains a broad ridge over much of the eastern US through this weekend and next week as well. We’ll return to 90 degrees this afternoon, but there will be a few isolated showers and storms again this afternoon. I do think there will be a little more real estate between the storms this afternoon. However, if you end up under one of the storms. Expect very heavy rain and frequent lightning again today. Outside of storms heat index will spike between 96 and 100 degree today.

