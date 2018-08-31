Wayne Co. prison inmate charged in death of cellmate

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton is facing a murder charge after the death of his cellmate.

Billy Earl McIllwain, 39, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his cellmate, Fidencio Perez, 51, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

McIllwain is accused of assaulting Perez April 27 during an altercation in their cell. Perez died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the altercation, the release says.

The Wayne County grand jury returned an indictment in July charging McIllwain with one count of second-degree murder.

McIllwain was transported Thursday from another facility and booked into the Wayne County Jail without bond.