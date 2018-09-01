Hot Weather For The Labor Day Weekend

Weather Update – 7:05 a.m. – Saturday, September 1st

A few hit or miss localized storms in the afternoon with highs around 91. There’s still a slight chance for rain this weekend but the main story will be the hot and humid weather to start September.

TODAY

Today will bring more of the same weather we’ve had the last few days. Expect a dry morning followed by a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the later hours of the morning through early evening. Coverage will be limited again so most areas won’t get rain. Temperatures will, however, reach the lower 90s under sunny skies and could feel like the lower 100s at times.

Rain chances remain low with the highest chance of a scattered storm to the east.

There’s more heat ahead early next week with temperatures likely staying warm in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest Labor Day Weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

