Kids show off livestock during last day of Gibson county fair

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Kids showed off livestock during the final day of the Gibson County Fair.

For the past week, children have been showing off different types of animals like horses, goats and dogs.

The fair and livestock competition has been going on for 163 years.

This year, five-year-old Lauren Norman won first place for her horses.

Saturday was the last day for the fair.