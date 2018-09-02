African Street Festival wraps up final day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day of the African Street Festival in Jackson.

Along with the food and dancing, Zion Church from Jackson had their 11 a.m. service at Oman Arena.

Church elder Patrick Talley says the festival has a different church come out to have service every year.

“It gives the religious understanding, or the point of seeking a higher power, to get fellowship with the community,” Talley said. “So it’s more of a community development that we are a part of.”

The festival wrapped up at 11 p.m.