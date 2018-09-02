Community celebrates Labor Day with block party

MAURY CITY, Tenn.– “This is our gift to the community, to say, ‘Hey! We still think about you!’ Even though we’re grown and gone, we still think about you, and we love you,” Tameka Cathey said.

Maury City in Crockett County is having a block party to celebrate Labor Day weekend. “Maury City is a little small community, and we’ve been doing this for the last two years,” Connell Reddick said.

He wants the whole community to come out. “We’re trying to keep it going and show everyone that there’s nothing but love, and we want the kids to come out and have fun and the community to come out and have fun,” he said.

The kids had a blast at their block party. “We have a slide and a bouncy castle and what we’re doing is having fun before we have to go back to school,” 10-year-old Sheridan King said.

“It feels real good because we’re celebrating Labor day by having ‘jumpies,’ food, and slides today,” 8-year-old Rashaad Parker said.

“We’re going to have sack racing, volleyball, door prizes,” Reddick said.

Tameka Cathey said they could not have done it without all the support from the community. “Along with donations, not only from ourselves, but also from others in the community,” she said, “This is where we grew up, so we all figured we should give something back to.”