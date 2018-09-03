2 seriously injured in boat crash on the Tennessee River

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were seriously injured in a boat crash Sunday night on the Tennessee River.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two people were on the 18-foot boat when it crashed around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

TWRA says the boat hit a large oak tree.

48-year-old Windall Sanders, of Lawrenceburg, and 47-year-old Kimberly Sanders, of Jackson, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville by medical helicopter.

The accident is still under investigation.