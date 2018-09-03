Dyer County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies

DYER COUNTY, Tenn.–The Dyer County Fair kicked off its opening ceremony, Monday night.

Earlier in the day, there were livestock and farm shows. This week’s events include a talent show on Tuesday, truck and tractor pull on Thursday and other events.

“To get out the house, it’s a great day I’m off work,” said Maria Medina, a fair attendee.

“I just Like it I want my kids to get the while fair experience, you can’t come on Wednesday and Thursday nights because everybody is here on ten dollar night so this was the best day to come for them actually to enjoy it,” said Garrett Parish, another fair attendee.

The Dyer County Fair continues through Saturday night at the Dyer County Fairgrounds.