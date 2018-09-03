Dyer County Fair opens with livestock shows

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyer County Fair opens Monday with livestock and farm shows.

The fair will have their opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. Monday, though the carnival opens at 5:30 p.m.

This week’s events include a talent show on Tuesday, a truck and tractor pull on Thursday, and many other events.

Dyer County High School students tell us how they are preparing for a cow showing event.

“We are getting ready, getting everybody washed and blow dried, and combed and fed and watered. Just trying to get ready so that they look the best,” Hannah Collins, a senior at Dyer County High School, said.

The cow showing starts at 6 p.m. tonight.

The fair continues through Saturday night at the Dyer County Fairgrounds.