Hot And Humid For Labor Day

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee! We’re off to a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. We start the morning off with plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing through the 70s and 80s this afternoon. We’ll spike to around 91 degrees this afternoon. There will be a few clouds and perhaps an isolated storm or two possible today as we remain on the far west side of a broad ridge axis. This will pretty much remain the story we think through mid-week. Things will get more interesting towards the weekend as a front and tropical moisture drop back south towards West Tennessee, along with the remnants of Gordon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

