Inmates injured in stabbing at Hardeman County prison

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — In a statement released Monday morning, Whiteville police say at least three people were injured in a gang-related incident Sunday night at Hardeman County Correctional Facility.

CoreCivic, which owns Hardeman County Correctional Facility, says three inmates were injured in the incident. Whiteville police said Monday that the incident was a stabbing inside the facility.

CoreCivic spokesperson Amanda Gilchrist says three inmates required outside medical attention. One inmate was taken by medical helicopter to a Memphis hospital. Two other inmates were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The inmates’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gilchrist says the altercation happened in the day room of a housing unit at the facility around 8 p.m.

Whiteville police said in their statement that the incident was not a riot, no staff members were injured, and inmates did not make an attempt to take control of the facility.

The incident is still under investigation by the Tennessee Department of Correction.