Jackson Generals ticket prices and playoff information

The Jackson Generals will host the Montgomery Biscuits for Game 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-five North Division Series at the Ballpark of Jackson. Both games are set to start at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets are available 24 hours a day through Generals’ website at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com.

The park will also be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning until the game is over.

You can call the Ballpark at (731) 988-5299 for more information.