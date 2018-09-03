Olive Garden brings lunch to firefighters

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local restaurant brings lunch to first responders.

Olive Garden in North Jackson delivered lunches Monday to the Madison County Fire Department for Labor Day.

“Some of us have to work even on those holidays, so it’s nice when a business reaches out and wants to show their gratification,” Fire Chief Eric Turner said.

Olive Garden restaurants across the country have delivered lunches on Labor Day since 20002 as a thank you to their local first responders.