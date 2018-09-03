Suspects in robbery of elderly woman arrested in California

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men suspected of robbing an elderly Chester County woman are now in custody.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Drew Lott, 28, and Alexander Matthews,22, were arrested Monday morning in Sacramento, California. The men are accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman at her Wilson School Road home on Aug. 26.

Investigators say the men went to the woman’s home, where they demanded money, bound her with tape, took her jewelry and left in her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s Office.

They are now facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft over $60,000 and assault.