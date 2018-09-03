Two schools put the rivalry to rest with a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — A rivalry between two schools is put on hold as both join together in the fight against hunger in the Jackson.

University School of Jackson and Trinity Christian Academy are teaming up again to collect food for RIFA.

“It has been an incredible food drive. It has benefited not just RIFA,but the whole community, in so many different ways because they have raised a lot of food,” said RIFA Marketing and Event Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins.

A lot of food is an understatement, both schools have raised over 300,000 pounds of food in the last seven years.

Last year RIFA collected more than 60,000 pounds of food.

“Without the Trinity and USJ food drive, we would not be able to serve many people as we do in the community that are hungry,” Dawkins said.

All of these donations are made possible due to the hard work of students, faculty, and staff.

“So the 2018 food drive, they started collecting last Monday and it will go until this Thursday,” Dawkins said.

Both schools will be working together to collect as much food as possible until September 6.

The amount of food collected will be announced at the TCA and USJ football game Friday.

Dawkins says she’s excited to see if this years numbers will be able to top last year’s.