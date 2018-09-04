Another Steamy Afternoon Today

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. Temperatures this morning are again starting in the low 70s this morning. We again will quickly climb through the 70s and 80s today We’ll top out around 93°F There is a slight chance of isolated showers or brief storm today between 2 and 6 this afternoon again. But they will be sparse much like yesterday afternoon. In the Tropics. Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to become Hurricane Gordon later today. It’s satellite presentation leaves much to be desired however when it comes to organization this morning. Nevertheless the remnants of the storms will pass close by to the southwest. The additional cloud cover and slightly elevated rain chances will help cool things through mid week.



