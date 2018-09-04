Carol Beale

Carol Beale, age 62 of Paris, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Her body is to be cremated and no public services are scheduled at this time.

Carol Beale was born December 8, 1955 in Murray, Kentucky to the late William Franklin Odom and the late Coyleen Odom.

She is survived by two sons: John Hamby (Tammy Wheat) of Paris and Donnie (Amy) Hamby of Louisville, KY; and three grandchildren: Daria, Lucinda, and Molly Hamby.

Besides her parents, Ms. Beale was also preceded in death by a sister in infancy, Lillie Jewell Odom; three brothers: Jerry “Ronnie” Odom, Larry Odom, and Bobby Odom, and a brother in infancy, James Franklin Odom.