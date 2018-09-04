Chester Co. judge bans 2 moms from local school

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Two mothers arrested after an incident at an elementary school in Chester County faced a judge Tuesday.

“So what am I supposed to do about my children?” Tereca Pearson asked.

“I do not know that,” Chester County General Sessions Judge Larry McKenzie responded. “I’m not here to give you advice ma’am.”

The judge banned two mothers Tuesday from East Chester Elementary School. Tereca Pearson and Princess McClellan appeared in a Henderson courtroom.

“They’re retaliating now by telling me I cannot go to the school and check on my child or even call,” Pearson said.

Pearson faces disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment counts. McClellan is charged with disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest warrant, Pearson is accused of threatening the school nurse on Aug. 30. “I didn’t do all these things,” Pearson said. “The resisting and disorderly conduct, I didn’t do. I did not harass anyone.”

McClellan recorded Pearson’s encounter with police. She is accused of pushing the principal, according to court documents. “It’s all lies,” McClellan said. “I admit to what I did and that right there is something I didn’t do. I did not put my hands on that young lady.”

The judge said the women cannot contact the school, school officials or teachers. They also cannot drop their kids off. “I put my kids in another school,” McClellan said. “I’m not going to deal with it.”

The judge gave McClellan and Pearson 30 days to find an attorney. Both women said they fear for their safety. “It’s everybody connected to everybody in this town,” Pearson said.

They are scheduled to return to court Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Both women are currently free on bond.