J-MC Library celebrates annual Library Card Sign-up

JACKSON, Tenn.–As students and parents settle in for the new school year, one supply item that should be at the top of your list is a library card.

The Jackson-Madison County Library joined with libraries across the nation for the 4th annual Library Card Sign-Up, Tuesday.

This is to encourage parents, caregivers, and students to sign-up for free library cards that will save them money while having access to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

“It’s important to the community because the library can make difference in a child’s life tremendously library’s are about empowering people empowering children and adults and if you can read you are way more successful in life,” said Dinah Harris, director of the Jackson-Madison County Library.

Library cards are free for Jackson-Madison County residents and are $25 for non- residents.