Jackson City Council welcomes interim fire chief

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council welcomed the city’s interim fire chief Tuesday.

Council members welcomed Interim Chief Darryl Samuels Sr. during Tuesday’s meeting.

Samuels was named interim chief of the Jackson Fire Department last week, taking over for retiring chief Max Stewart.

Samuels, who has worked with the department for many years, says the department is one big family.

“And that allowing us to work together as a family, we can bring to Jackson the best fire protection services for the citizens and its visitors,” Samuels said.

Samuels will be interim chief at least until a new mayor takes office in 2019. Then that mayor could name a new chief.