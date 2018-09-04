Jackson-Madison Co. Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Library cards may be small, but they give those who have them access to a bigger world at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

Libraries nationwide are gearing up to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month.

“During the month of September, we will make a big push beginning with our kickoff today for all the children who do not have a library card to get one,” Jackson-Madison County Library Director Dinah Harris said.

They say the push is well needed in the midst of the school year.

“The library card is like the first supply that a kid needs,” Harris said. “It will lead to academic success and lifelong learning.”

But this isn’t just for kids. Adults can sign up to get their library cards too.

“We have a green screen with a GoPro camera. People can record videos, so the library’s just so much more than the paper books,” Harris said. “We also have e-books now and audio books, that if you have a library card you can access those online through our website.”

These resources brought in Jackson resident Lucille Williams to sign up for a membership.

“My daughter, Tony Bunn, she comes and get movies and stuff here, and she been getting ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for me, so I’m stuck on it. I love it, so here I am to get some for myself,” Williams said.

Opportunities to sign up for a library card are available during regular hours at the library. Learn more at their website, jmclibrary.org.