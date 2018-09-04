Many Jackson streets to be resurfaced this fall

JACKSON, Tenn.— The Jackson City Council approved a bid Tuesday to repave streets across the city.

“We basically drive and assess the streets of Jackson,” City Engineer Scott Chandler said. “We do take requests from our city councilmen, and then I go out and assess.”

The engineering department splits the year in half when they plan for projects. “We do have to look at our funding for the year, and we normally put together a fall project and a spring project. That’s what we did this year,” Chandler said.

The department has a list of more than 20 streets they hope to resurface by November.

It’s not just the highly traveled roads like Main Street in downtown Jackson or Old Humboldt Road that the engineering department will focus on, but more residential areas like Grassland Drive will also see improvements to their roads in the coming weeks.

Chandler says this project is set to cost almost $1.9 million and that they are out every day filling potholes and patching streets.

“And if there’s a problem on your street, we’re obligated to come and fill that pothole and get is passable, but there’s a lot of preventative maintenance like crack filling that can be done and that kind of thing as well,” Chandler said.

The project is set to begin in early to mid October and end by Nov. 21.

For a complete list of streets that will be repaved, head to the Seen on 7 Section of our website.