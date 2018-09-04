Mugshots : Madison County : 8/31/18 – 9/04/18 September 4, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/50Lacey Maddox Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 2/50Jonathan Gaudrault Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/50Albert Williams Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 4/50James Campbell Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/50Abram Donnell Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/50Alexander Henley Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/50Alvin Harris Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/50Angela Mize Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/50Anita Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/50Anita Minter Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/50Anthony Jones Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/50April Horvath Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 13/50Carlos Canales Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/50Carlotta Terry Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/50Carrie Henderson-Johnson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/50Cecily Alexander Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/50Clifford Witherspoon DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/50Corey Reid Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 19/50Daylon Ballard Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/50Demetrius Boyd Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/50Deonta Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/50Dewayne Pickins Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 23/50Dory Ward Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/50Dylan Coleman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/50Ernest Darnell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/50Fierre Harrison Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/50George Ransom Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/50German Castillo Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/50Gregory Peet Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/50Gregory Ware Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 31/50James Hughes Evading arrest, violation of community corrections, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/50James Wynne Burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 33/50Janaih Graves Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/50Jason Reece Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 35/50Jonathan Kinnie Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 36/50Julieta Montes Cedillo Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 37/50Justin Bruce Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/50Justin Springfield Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 39/50Kadejah Shutes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 40/50Kaleb Turner Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 41/50Kevin Grammer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 42/50Leann Brewer Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 43/50Linda Patterson Evading arrest, reckless endangerment, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 44/50Randy Ray Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 45/50Richard Morris DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/50Robert King Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 47/50Ronnie Johnson DUI, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 48/50Thomas Stinson Evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 49/50Treymar Castellano Criminal impersonation, shoplifting, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 50/50Wesley Wyatt Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/04/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore