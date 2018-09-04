Mugshots : Madison County : 8/31/18 – 9/04/18

1/50 Lacey Maddox Possession of methamphetamine

2/50 Jonathan Gaudrault Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

3/50 Albert Williams Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

4/50 James Campbell Assault



5/50 Abram Donnell Schedule II drug violations

6/50 Alexander Henley Simple domestic assault

7/50 Alvin Harris Simple domestic assault

8/50 Angela Mize Shoplifting



9/50 Anita Johnson Failure to appear

10/50 Anita Minter Simple domestic assault

11/50 Anthony Jones Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

12/50 April Horvath Possession of methamphetamine



13/50 Carlos Canales Harassment domestic assault

14/50 Carlotta Terry Public intoxication

15/50 Carrie Henderson-Johnson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

16/50 Cecily Alexander Failure to appear



17/50 Clifford Witherspoon DUI

18/50 Corey Reid Failure to comply

19/50 Daylon Ballard Schedule VI drug violations

20/50 Demetrius Boyd Simple domestic assault



21/50 Deonta Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/50 Dewayne Pickins Public intoxication

23/50 Dory Ward Simple domestic assault, vandalism

24/50 Dylan Coleman Failure to appear



25/50 Ernest Darnell Simple domestic assault

26/50 Fierre Harrison Failure to appear

27/50 George Ransom Assault

28/50 German Castillo Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



29/50 Gregory Peet Failure to appear

30/50 Gregory Ware Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

31/50 James Hughes Evading arrest, violation of community corrections, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/50 James Wynne Burglary, vandalism



33/50 Janaih Graves Aggravated assault

34/50 Jason Reece Failure to comply

35/50 Jonathan Kinnie Aggravated assault, vandalism

36/50 Julieta Montes Cedillo Criminal trespass



37/50 Justin Bruce Aggravated assault

38/50 Justin Springfield Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

39/50 Kadejah Shutes Failure to appear

40/50 Kaleb Turner Failure to comply



41/50 Kevin Grammer Failure to appear

42/50 Leann Brewer Shoplifting

43/50 Linda Patterson Evading arrest, reckless endangerment, failure to appear

44/50 Randy Ray Assault



45/50 Richard Morris DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

46/50 Robert King Driving on revoked/suspended license

47/50 Ronnie Johnson DUI, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of implied consent law, open container law

48/50 Thomas Stinson Evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange



49/50 Treymar Castellano Criminal impersonation, shoplifting, schedule VI drug violations

50/50 Wesley Wyatt Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/04/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.