Terry L. (Yancey) Swindle

Terry L. (Yancey) Swindle, 57, died Thursday, August 30th, 2018 in Jackson, TN. She was born to parents L.C. and Ela Wilbanks Yancey in Ripley, MS. She was retired and worked in manufacturing for most of her life.

She is survived by two daughters: Jordan Yancey of Jackson, TN and Corie Williamson of Denmark, TN; one son: Zachary Swindle of Scott’s Hill; one sister: Brenda (Jim) Moss of Jackson, TN; and three grandchildren: Aiden , Daemon, and Emric.

She will be cremated by Arrington Funeral Directors and there will be a private Life Appreciation Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to The Team Mica Fund. Donations can be made directly via TeamMicaFund.org or by check payable to “Team Mica Fund” at 3833 Cleghorn Avenue, Suite 400 Nashville,TN 37215