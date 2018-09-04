TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 70 closed in Benton Co. after crash

UPDATE: The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map has updated the estimated time of the scene being cleared to 3:30 p.m.

Earlier story:

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be aware after a Tuesday morning crash closes a portion of Highway 70.

Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene of the crash near Sawyers Mill Road between Bruceton and Camden, according to TDOT’s SmartWay traffic map.

The crash was reported just before noon and is estimated to be cleared by 1:30 p.m., according to the SmartWay map.

There is not yet word on injuries.

TDOT spokesperson Nicole Lawrence shared the announcement on Twitter.

