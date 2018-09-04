Tropical Storm Gordon Nearing Landfall on the Gulf Coast

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday, September 4th

Scattered showers not associated with tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico were seen in West Tennessee this afternoon, but they were not much more than briefly heavy rain for a few areas today. Gordon remains a strong tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico making haste to the northwest at 15 miles per hour. We’ll see the chance for rain increase in West Tennessee as the center of low pressure of Gordon nears the Mid-South this week.

TONIGHT

The few showers left are expected to dissipate after sunset tonight leaving us with a mostly clear night before Gordon begins to influence our weather. Light winds and mostly clear skies will bring temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

Gordon will continue to leave its mark on the Deep South tomorrow with heavy rains, and gusty winds. West Tennessee can expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s. We’ll remain under the influence from Gordon’s remnants through the end of the workweek with off-and-on rain through Friday. Rainfall totals are largely expected to be measured in the tenths of an inch rather than whole inches though isolated totals of over 1″ are possible. There may even be some spots this week that get no rain at all! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast on what this storm intends for our area, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

