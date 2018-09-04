TWRA looking for public’s input on deer management

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for your input.

TWRA officials say they are looking for people who have had experiences with deer, good or bad.

This includes hunters, farmers, motorists and home owners..

Meetings will be held this week to help develop a 5-year plan for TWRA’s Deer Management Program.

“Deer Management is important across the state but specifically in West Tennessee because there so much agriculture its a big issue and just the fact that so many people are passionate about hunting,” said Chuck Yoest, assistant chief of wildlife with the TWRA.

The meetings which are open to the public. They will be held in the West Tennessee Ag-Research and Education Center in west Jackson starting at 7, Wednesday and Thursday night.