UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Benton Co. crash

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash on Highway 70 in Benton County leaves an Atwood man dead and sends a woman to a Nashville hospital.

Investigators say 40-year-old Shane Hamm, of Atwood, was killed when a dump truck carrying sand hit the driver’s side door of his pickup truck just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A woman in the truck with Hamm, identified as 47-year-old Alva Laureano, of Bruceton, was injured.

Investigators say the crash happened on Highway 70 near Sawyers Mill Road, causing the road to close for about three hours.

Laureano was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville by medical helicopter for treatment.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.