UPDATE: 4 injured in fights at Hardeman Co. prison, TDOC says

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction now says four inmates were injured in a string of fights Sunday night at the Hardeman County Correctional Complex.

CoreCivic said in a statement Monday that the altercations happened around 8 p.m. Sunday inside a housing unit’s day room.

TDOC confirmed Tuesday that four inmates were injured in four separate fights in different locations within the prison.

Of the four injured, three inmates were taken to outside facilities for medical treatment.

Two of those inmates were treated and returned to Hardeman County Correctional Facility Sunday night. One inmate remains hospitalized, but in stable condition.

On Monday, CoreCivic said one inmate was taken to a Memphis hospital by medical helicopter.

TDOC says the incident was not one large fight, and no staff members were injured during the altercations.

The facility remains on lockdown.