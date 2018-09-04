William Richard Moore

Memorial funeral services for William Richard Moore, 66, will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Caledonia Baptist Church on Hwy 140 just north of McKenzie. Interment will follow at Caledonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 8 from 12 noon until service time. Mr. Moore, a former Car Detailer and was disabled, died Monday, August 27, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. He was born on March 7, 1952 in McKenzie, TN to James Robert and Eunice Mae Edwards Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother George Moore.

Survivors include two sisters Bobbie Mann of McKenzie and Martha Harris of Milan, and a brother Randy (Kelly) Moore of McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.