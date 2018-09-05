Chance for Rain Through the Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday, September 5th

Gordon quickly weakened overnight from a strong tropical storm producing 70 mph sustained winds to a tropical depression producing only 35 mph sustained winds this morning. This storm still has the potential to produce showers and thunderstorms in the Mid-South but not everyone will be getting rain today or tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Expect a warm and muggy night with scattered showers possible tonight as Gordon continues to move to the northwest. This storm is only a shadow of its former self but we’ll continue to see a potential for rain over the next few days from its leftovers. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay below 90°F again tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. What’s left of Gordon will continue to give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday too so keep that umbrella handy! Showers could be heavy at times with a potential for occasional lightning. Rain remains possible right into the upcoming weekend. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast on what this storm intends for our area, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

