Hookfin and the Tomcats are locked in this season

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — When you think of great football coaches in the West Tennessee area, Steve Hookfin’s name should always come to mind. He’s the head coach of the Haywood County Tomcats. But he said it’s not because of him his teams are good, it’s the people around him.

“Man just football season is fun, it’s exciting and I think more importantly we got a great group of kids whether it was at Liberty or here at Haywood, these are great young men to work with,” Hookfin said.

Once again his team is poised to do big things this season.

After falling one game short of a berth in the state championship last season, the Tomcats are hungry, in fact, they’re starving for greatness. But in order to get to that top spot, they have to block out the outside noise according to coach Hookfin.

“We just work, we don’t spend a lot of time talking about things that don’t have any effect on the game, we don’t talk about predictions, we don’t talk about anything other than getting better at the game of football,” Hookfin stated. “Even more importantly than that, just being the best person, the best version of yourself you can be every single day and that spills over into football and football practice.”

Not only is Hookfin teaching his kids how to win, but he’s also teaching them how to become men.