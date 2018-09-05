Increasing Clouds Today And Slightly Cooler

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start our day off with plenty of sunshine along with temperatures climbing quickly through the 70s. Gradually through late morning clouds will start to increase across the area as Tropical Depression Gordon moves NW towards SE Arkansas. The main rain shield on the storms NE quadrant will expand across mainly north Mississippi through this afternoon, while clouds from that precipitation to the south expand across West Tennessee. There may be some light spotty showers, but should be more focused initially along and south of highway 64 through late morning. Latest hourly guidance however does show some more scattered storms developing along the northern periphery of the clouds shield. That should be located in NW Tennessee through this afternoon, where a differential warming boundary will exist. Otherwise, the cloud cover will put the brakes on the temps around 87°.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com